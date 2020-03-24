Additional heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely tonight with a low-end threat for severe weather and flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Rabun, Graham, Swain and Macon Counties through 8 AM Wednesday.
Localized flooding is also possible along with damaging wind, small hail, and even a brief isolated tornado.
That's why it's important that you have a way of receiving weather alerts while you're sleeping, so that you can properly take shelter if necessary.
Most rain should cease by Wednesday morning, which will also contain some fog before some sunshine returns allow highs to reach the upper 60s to middle 70s.
Thursday will be another day in the upper 60s and 70s with more sunshine before some more serious warming takes over.
By Friday and Saturday, highs are likely to reach the lower and middle 80s, which would be close to those days' records.
A small chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week.
We'll also experience another big cooldown as highs plunge back into the 50s and 60s by next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.