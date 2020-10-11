As heavy rain continues overnight, flood concerns grow.
A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 5PM today and goes through Sunday for the southern mountains and northern Upstate including northern Oconee, Pickens and Greenville counties.
Sunday the center of circulation will get a bit closer to us, and that could lead to a window of opportunity for stronger storms Sunday afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible all through Sunday, the tapering off Sunday night. Around 1-3” is expected across our area.
Monday will still bring some rain as a cold front approaches. Once it passes through, we’ll dry out for many days ahead.
