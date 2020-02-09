Fog will gradually dissipate today with some sunshine in the afternoon. Get out and enjoy what you can, because we have a rainy set-up for several days ahead starting on Monday.
Dense fog/clouds will gradually clear/dissipate into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the 40s and possibly reach the 50s on the periphery of the thickest fog/cloud cover. If the clouds/fog fail to clear in time, temperatures may hold in the 30s for some.
Monday will start dry, but a slow-moving front will approach and eventually stall toward the evening and overnight hours. Rain coverage gradually increases in the afternoon and becomes widespread Monday night into Tuesday morning. For this reason, a flood watch is in effect for Pickens, Oconee, Franklin, Stephens, Transylvania, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Graham, and Macon counties. 2-4" of rain will be possible in those spots.
Some partial clearing is expected late Tuesday before another front brings another round of rain and possibly thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday. Another risk of flooding is possible.
For now, sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected to return Friday and most of the weekend - a welcomed break from the active pattern of late!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.