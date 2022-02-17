Quite mild for our Thursday with lots of clouds. Keep the rain gear handy, as we'll see scattered showers today, with highs near 70 in the Upstate, and low 60s in the mountains.
Overnight, a sharp cold front builds in with heavy showers and T-Storms expected. Local flooding is possible, with a low chance of severe weather expected. Lows will be cool, near 50 in the Upstate and close to 40 in the mountains.
Skies clear out quickly on Friday with beautiful conditions and highs in the mid 60s, with close to 50 expected in the mountains. Friday night it turns much colder under clear skies with lows in the low 30s , with mid 20s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking great with a lot of sunshine expected and temperatures near 60, cooler 50s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
Next week we see more spring-like showers and mild 60s for highs.
