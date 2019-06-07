Our stormy pattern will continue through the weekend, with a good chance for afternoon rain most days. Total rain amounts over the next 5 days could exceed 3-5" for many spots.
Areas of rain and occasional storms stay likely into this afternoon with a few strong storms possible. The flood threat stays minimal today due to the lack of continuous, widespread rain.
We should see a slight lull in rain tonight before another surge of moisture Saturday afternoon and evening. This is when we could potentially see some flooding in areas that receive too much rain too quickly. Highs will stay in the 70s through the day, with rain lingering into Saturday night.
Sunday will be soggy as well, with some breaks in the rain. Highs will stay in the 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will continue to show scattered rain and an overcast sky, along with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look slightly drier.
