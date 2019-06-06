Our stormy pattern will continue through the weekend, with a good chance for afternoon rain most days. Highs will remain near normal for this time of year.
Scattered showers will continue through Thursday evening, with heavy rain at a minimum. Rain will pick up in intensity for Friday morning, bringing widespread heavy showers for the AM commute. Showers will taper off a bit for the afternoon, but you’ll still want the umbrella’s handy. Highs will stay in the 70s area-wide.
We should see a slight lull in rain Friday night, before another surge of moisture Saturday afternoon and evening. This is when we could potentially see some flooding in areas that receive too much rain too quickly. Highs will stay in the 70s through the day, with rain lingering into Saturday night.
Sunday will be soggy as well, with some breaks in the rain. Highs will stay in the 70s.
Monday will be the final wet day, but would could still pick up an additional inch of rainfall. Totals for the next 4 days could be as high as 6 inches in some areas! 3-5” of rain will be common.
