Nice weather holds strong for Tuesday and most of Wednesday, but heavy rain from Sally moves in from Wednesday night through the entirety of Thursday. Flooding will become likely, with 2-4" of rain expected across the Carolinas.
This morning, expect sun and clouds. A brief shower is possible, with otherwise comfortable weather with highs in the 70s with a refreshing breeze out of the north.
Our attention then turns to the remnants of Hurricane Sally coming our way.
On and off rain will develop late Wednesday evening, but the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday. It could cause problems across the area with flooding, and possible landslides in the higher elevations. A general 2-4" will fall across the region, with isolated higher amounts. High temperatures will hold in the low to mid-70s. Nights will drop into the 60s.
Conditions clear up for this weekend with a true fall chill coming! With clear skies, expect gorgeous days in the 60s to low 70s, and nights dropping into the 50s.
