Isolated showers and storms through tonight with lows in the 60s.
Tuesday could start with a few showers and some clouds, but otherwise clearing and cooler temps are in store! Highs will only warm into the 70s with a refreshing breeze out of the north!
Then our attention turns to the remnants of Hurricane Sally coming our way later Wednesday into Friday.
A few showers will develop late Wednesday as tropical moisture increases across the Carolinas.
It appears the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday and if it's heavy enough it could cause problem in the mountains with possible flooding. A general 2"-4' will fall across the region..with locally heavier amounts. High temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Conditions clear up for this weekend with a true fall cold front moving through! Highs in the 70s and low in the 50s on the way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.