Showers and t-storms for Election Day, mainly during the early morning voting hours before the sky clears out. A few showers will linger this week, before another burst of rain on Friday ahead of weekend clearing and cooling.
Light rain lingers in the mountains for a few more hours, but heavy rain and some gusty winds, along with an isolated tornado threat continue for the morning across the Upstate. By 10am, the mountains will begin to dry out, while the Upstate holds on to storms through midday, finally clearing in the afternoon. Highs will be mild in the 70s, with a strong breeze.
This means the BEST time to vote will be toward the midday, afternoon, and evening hours!
We won’t be finished with the rain entirely, as an upper level system swings in for Wednesday. This won’t bring thunderstorms as it looks now, but scattered rain and cloud cover will persist.
The next widespread rain chance is back on Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will drop temps dramatically for this weekend. We should see full sunshine back by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.
