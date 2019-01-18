Rain is back this weekend as a strong cold front approaches. Expect falling temps on Sunday with the coldest air of the season settling in for Sunday night.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows down to the 40s area-wide. Saturday will bring increasing clouds and a slight chance for rain before 2PM, then a better chance for widespread, soaking rainfall toward Saturday evening. Highs will warm into the mid 50s.
Heavy rain will push through between 6PM and midnight on Saturday night, then colder air will begin to take over! The mountains will see some snow along the Tennessee border Sunday morning, but is should be short-lived since moisture will be sparse.
Blustery cold conditions will dominate on Sunday with highs staying in the 30s and 40s. Sunday night will be the coldest so far this winter season with a low of 20 in the Upstate and 14 for the mountains. Be sure to protect your pipes as a precaution and make sure your pets can get warm.
Don’t forget about the lunar eclipse happening Sunday night as well! It will start around 10:34PM and we’re expecting clear skies for it!
Sunshine and slowly warming temps are in store for Monday and Tuesday before another rain system pushes in for Wednesday.
