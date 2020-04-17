Rain chances increase this weekend, with a slight chance for Saturday, then better chance by Sunday late afternoon into the evening.
Sunny, gorgeous spring weather will dominate for Friday, with highs warming back into the 70s toward the end of the week.
Rain chances increase this weekend, with a few showers possible on Saturday. Anything we see early in the weekend would be very light and brief. A low pressure system will approach from the south on Sunday, bringing some heavier downpours toward Sunday night into Monday.
Models are in better agreement about an area of low pressure tracking close by the Upstate on Sunday night. This will keep the lion’s share of the severe weather to our south, but a few severe storms are possible in the southern Upstate.
Timeline for the rain will be from about 4PM Sunday through 4AM Monday for the rainfall, with severe threat greatest around midnight to 2AM. This timing could change, so stay updated through the weekend!
The good news is that this system is not shaping up like last Sunday night’s storms. It’s not nearly as powerful, but nothing to ignore either! Most of the flooding will be south of us, but some localized flood issues are possible.
