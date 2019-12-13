Improving weather is on the way for this weekend! Milder air will build in for late Saturday into Sunday.
Showers will linger into early Saturday, but we should be on the clearing end across the Upstate, seeing sunshine by the afternoon! Clouds could linger a bit in the mountains with a few rain/snow showers near the TN border through Saturday.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 30s. Expect a beautiful day on Sunday with full sunshine and highs climbing back to near 60 by the end of the day in the Upstate. The mountains will stay near 50 degrees.
Showers are back in the forecast by late Monday night into Tuesday, and that will usher in more bone-chilling temps toward Wednesday and Thursday.
