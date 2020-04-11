A robust system is likely to bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms Easter Sunday into Sunday night and Monday morning which have the potential at becoming severe.
Most Easter morning drive-up church services should be dry with the exception of a stray shower or two.
Rain becomes more likely noon-onward with periods of heavy downpours expected mainly in the mountains and northern Upstate which could cause localized flooding.
Once a warm front advances north of the area Sunday evening, conditions will become more ripe for severe weather as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west.
That line of storms is set to arrive Sunday night in our area that will have the possibility of producing damaging wind, hail and perhaps a brief tornado.
Be sure to make sure you have a way of receiving severe weather alerts while sleeping Sunday night as storms will be most likely after midnight.
Storms will linger into the early morning Monday before moving out of the area.
The rest of Monday looks dry and warm with highs near 80 degrees and a brisk westerly wind accompanying.
Temperatures will then cool down into the 70s and 60s by the middle of the week with a slight chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
We'll warm back into the 70s by the end of the week and next weekend with another slight chance for showers next Saturday.
