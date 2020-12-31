Showers will become more and more widespread as we approach the New Year! Heavy downpours are possible on New Year’s Day, with a few strong storms south of I-85 and just to our west.
Cloudy skies will dominate tonight with a lull in the rain through about 3AM. Rain pushes in toward 4-6AM and will remain with us off and on through the day.
The best chance for severe storms will be south of I-85 toward the midlands and coast. There could also be some stronger storms to our west in the morning, but they should lose their intensity as they move into our region.
Rain will taper off a bit Friday night, then one more round of rain is possible on Saturday as the front stalls to our south. Sunday looks totally dry though, which should be nice for getting outside!
