Heavy rain will be possible at times through Saturday, before a transition to more typical summer weather returns Sunday into next week. We’re also watching the tropics, as a system could impact the southeast and our area next week.
Tonight expect some heavy downpours, especially after midnight. Some rain could linger into the AM commute, before a lull in storm activity through most of the day on Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Another round of heavy rain will be possible into Friday evening, with localized flooding possible in areas that have seen round after round of rain.
Saturday will start dry, but end with a few storms developing late day. Highs will be warmer in the low to mid 80s area-wide.
Sunday looks a bit drier, but still a few classic summer storms during the afternoon. Next week will keep that trend, until the potential for some tropical moisture toward Wednesday if a tropical system moves in from the gulf coast. We’ll continue to monitor the track of T.D. 13 and what could be “Laura” or “Marco” over the next few days.
