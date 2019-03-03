Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will continue in the western Carolinas the rest of the afternoon into this evening.
There's still an isolated threat for damaging wind weak tornadoes in our southernmost areas.
There's also the threat for localized flooding due to lots of recent rain in the area.
The heaviest activity should be well south of the viewing area by 7-8 PM, leaving mere showers behind the rest of Sunday night.
Meanwhile in the mountains, some high elevation snow along the NC/TN border is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
Behind this dynamic system, a cold snap settles in for a few days leaving highs in the 30s and 40s at their coldest and morning lows in the teens and 20s next Wednesday.
We'll bounce back by the end of next week as more chances for rain return Friday into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.