After a decent weather day yesterday, spotty drizzle is impacting us once again today along with dense fog.
Grab the rain gear before you head out the door as soaking rainfall will impact our area today. It will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Storms they do fire up could go strong to severe, so stay weather aware.
A marginal risk has been placed for our southern counties to account for this. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s for the Mountains and lower 60s for the Upstate. Rain will last into the night as lows drop into the 40s.
That means we will start with rain Friday morning, but that will taper off by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 50s.
This weekend expect another region-wide area of rain. We will keep an eye on this and for the unsettled weather pattern for next week.
Keep checking in for the forecast for next week as models for next week are not consistent yet.
