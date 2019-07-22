Rain will lead to much cooler weather toward middle week! The sweltering heat and storms should be kept at bay for several days into the weekend.
Scattered storms will continue, mainly in the mountains, through Monday night. Expect some rain in the Upstate, but the better chance comes during the day on Tuesday. Flash Flooding is possible, especially in western NC. A Flash Flood Watch is out until 12PM Tuesday for Buncome, Jackson and the TN border counties in the mountains.
Tuesday will bring pockets of heavy rain and thunder, especially between 12-6PM for the Upstate. Highs will only warm into the 70s area-wide. Rain will push out Tuesday evening, leading to some very pleasant weather for the rest of the week.
As the cold front passes to our south Wednesday, we’ll get the benefit of a cooler, drier wind. Humidity will decrease and highs will only warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday. Overnight lows will be cool in the mountains with readings in the 50s! A steady warm-up comes toward the weekend, but highs will remain cooler than normal for this time of year.
