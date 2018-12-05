Clear and chilly weather will remain until Saturday, that’s when a winter storm will arrive for our area. Heavy snow with high totals are expected for western North Carolina, while the Upstate will see a wintry mix with some light snow accumulations.
Conditions will remain sunny Thursday and Friday with highs steadily warming into the low 50s by late week.
Clouds roll in Saturday. Then our event will begin…
SATURDAY AFTERNOON – Rain for the Upstate, while the mountains will see a wintry mix.
SATURDAY NIGHT – Rain continues for the Upstate, but after midnight a wintry mix develops. Mountains will see heavy snow, with several inches possible overnight.
SUNDAY – Heavy mountains snow between 6AM-11AM, with some wet snow possible in the Upstate during that time as well, Best chance will be north of I85. All rain south of I85 as it looks now. Some freezing rain will be possible at times, so a glaze of ice could develop on raised surfaces. Turns to all light rain for the Upstate late Sunday afternoon, while the mountains will keep light snow.
SUNDAY NIGHT – Heaviest moisture moves out, but lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains will be possible.
MONDAY – One final burst of snow possible, even in the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. Only light accumulations possible.
** All is subject to change depending on model trends!
