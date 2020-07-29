Above-average rain chances continue into Thursday before the summer heat kicks in again for the weekend.
Scattered, locally heavy downpours and storms will continue another few hours this afternoon before weakening toward sunset. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s as patchy fog develops toward daybreak.
Rain chances stay elevated Thursday with embedded storms likely as well. Expect highs to hold in the 80s as a result of the increased rain chance.
Friday and the weekend look to be less widespread with afternoon storms, but with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s, a few storms could become locally strong each afternoon.
Rain chances could briefly increase late Sunday into Monday of next week with potential tropical moisture from the Atlantic (and Isaias). This looks to be short-lived, and a return to spotty storms and highs nearing 90 degrees looks to happen by Tuesday.
