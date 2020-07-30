Scattered to widespread chances continue today, followed by the return of increasing summer summer heat for the weekend. We're also following Tropical Storm Isaias closely as it could make a near-pass just offshore of the Carolinas next week.
Early morning patchy fog is possible, becoming locally dense in a few spots. Temperatures will start in the 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances stay elevated in the afternoon with embedded storms likely. Expect highs to hold in the 80s as a result of the increased rain chance.
Friday and the weekend look to be less widespread with afternoon storms, but with highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s, a few storms could become locally strong each afternoon.
Rain chances could briefly increase late Sunday into Monday of next week with potential tropical moisture from the Atlantic.. This looks to be short-lived, and a return to spotty storms and highs nearing 90 degrees looks by Tuesday.
As for Isaias, the storm is expected to make a brief landfall in Hispaniola today, and then move through the western Bahamas through the end of the week. Saturday into Sunday, the storm will likely stay near Florida's Atlantic coastline before moving toward the Carolinas. Currently, the latest information shows a likely near-miss for us, staying offshore and keeping the worst of the wind and rain out to sea. Choppy surf, along with some strong wind and pockets of rain will still be possible along the SC and NC beaches as the storm passes by. It's forecast to become a strong tropical storm, but as of now should remain just below hurricane strength. Stay tuned for the latest as more information becomes available.
