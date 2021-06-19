Happy Saturday everyone! We are keeping a watch on TROPICAL STORM CLAUDETTE which will bring us locally heavy rain, strong winds and even storms this weekend. We break down the forecast below.
Tropical storm Claudette will bring us moisture as this system pushes closer into the Carolinas. Still situated well to our south as of Saturday morning. Expect the majority of the rain Sunday, but today a few showers will be possible today, especially south of I-85 and mainly for the afternoon. It will be hot as temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity returning. The heavier more intense rain will arrive overnight and through Sunday.
Expect the rain to pick up in intensity overnight, becoming heavier and more widespread by the afternoon, before tapering off during the evening hours. Since it is a tropical system stronger storms and severe weather will be possible Sunday, so we’ll watch for any watches or warnings. There is already a Marginal risk out for parts of the Upstate Sunday to account for this. High temperatures end up much cooler, back to the 70s to near 80 across the region.
Sunday night the rain will lighten as the storm system will be closer to the coast. Some spotty rain and storms could last into Monday morning, but should be more isolated. In total about 1 to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our area, with the highest amounts south of I-85. Flooding will be a concern with this much rain. BOTTOM LINE, this system is crucial on placement. Any small change could disrupt the forecast so make sure to stay with us.
A cold front arrives early next week keeping the rain and storm chances in the forecast until the middle of the week with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 80s.
Have a great Father’s Day weekend despite all the rain!
