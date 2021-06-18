For tonight we're looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Saturday, the morning will be dry with some sunshine, then showers and storms increasing during the day from southwest to northeast. The remnants of the tropical system will make its way across the Upstate late Saturday night and Sunday. At this point it looks like the heaviest rain could fall along and south of I-85. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s.
Expect the widespread heavy rain to continue much of Sunday then taper off later in the day. A few strong storms are possible late in the day, and we’ll watch for any severe weather. Highs end up much cooler, near 80 across the Upstate, 70s in the mountains.
Any small change could disrupt the forecast so make sure to stay with us.
With a cold front moving in early next week, we'll see more rain and storm chances Monday and Tuesday, then drier and cooler after that.
