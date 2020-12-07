The week begins with scattered mountain snow showers, and chill temperatures across the board. As sunny skies take over this week, expect a nice warm-up through Friday ahead of rain returning this weekend.
This morning begins with isolated showers in the Upstate, rain changing to snow in the higher elevations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Swain, Haywood, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties. Areas above 3,500 feet could see 1"-3" of snow into tonight. Travel could be treacherous in these areas Monday into Tuesday.
In general, highs today will reach 51 for the Upstate and 41 in the mountains. Expect a strong to gusty wind across the region, helping to clear the sky for tonight. Overnight lows will sit near and below freezing.
Tuesday looks sunny and cool, in the 40s to 50 degrees, with a warm up following. Wednesday stays clear in the 50s for all, and Thursday reaches the low to mid-60s.
Friday brings a few passing clouds late in the day with highs again in the 60s, followed by the next chance for rain showers on Saturday.
