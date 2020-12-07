Good morning everyone and happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week.
The week begins with scattered mountain snow. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Swain, Haywood, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties. Areas above 3,500 feet could see 2"-4" of snow into tonight. Travel could be treacherous in these areas Monday into Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay cool today climbing only into the lower 40s for the Mountains and the lower 50s for the Upstate. It will become breezy this afternoon with a northly wind flow gusting towards 30 mph.
Tuesday will feature sunshine and that trend will continue for the rest of the work-week with temperatures warming each and every day.
Clouds will increase Friday ahead of another disturbance that will impact us this weekend and bring us some cooler temperatures.
