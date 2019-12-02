Parts of the mountains are likely to experience their first winter storm of the season with snow accumulations and gusty wind today and tonight.
A winter storm warning is in effect through 7 AM Tuesday for Buncombe, Haywood, Swain, Graham, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties above 3500 feet. In these areas, at least 6" of snow is likely to fall, with some locales getting over a foot, closer to 15" in some extreme cases. High winds of 50 mph are also possible, creating whiteout conditions in some of the heaviest snow squalls.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for those same areas below 3500 feet in elevation. In these areas, much less snow is expected...generally speaking, 1-3" for most. Gusty winds of up to 40-50 mph are also possible.
Snow will continue developing through the day today for high elevations of WNC, particularly in areas along the TN/NC border. Asheville proper will probably not see much snow, if any at all.
The Upstate stays completely dry of this system, but the breeze will be just as strong as Sunday. We'll have sun and clouds today with highs nearing 50 degrees for most as winds gust 20-30 mph through the day.
The rest of the week will be quiet and fairly seasonable with temperatures. The next chance of rain arrives Friday with a few showers. Some chillier air moves in for the weekend.
