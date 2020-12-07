For this evening we're looking at showers coming to an end with some snow showers continuing in the mountains for a time. There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Swain, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties until Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow could fall above 3,500 feet.
The snow tapers off later tonight with partly cloudy conditions in the mountains and mostly clear skies for the Upstate. It will be cold and breezy in the mountains with feels like temperatures in the teens and upper 20s for the Upstate with lighter winds. We'll be seeing mostly sunny skies and cool conditions for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s and mid 40s for the mountains.
Tuesday night's another cold one with 20s for lows. We'll see sunshine with a stretch of warmer weather as the week goes on. Expect highs in the 50s Wednesday then 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday night then 30s after that.
A cold front will bring showers Saturday and a part of Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s.For this evening we're looking at showers coming to an end with some snow showers continuing in the mountains for a time.
