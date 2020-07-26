Changes this week are coming! Expect a brief break in the major heat along with increasing rain chances.
Spotty downpours stay possible into this evening, but most will weaken after sunset. Expect some fog in the mountain valleys overnight with lows dropping to the 60s and low 70s.
The heat cranks up to start next week as daytime highs reach the lower to middle 90s for the Upstate. Isolated storms stay possible in the afternoon Monday with a slightly better chance Tuesday. A higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs dropping back into the 80s.
The summer doldrums of 90s and scattered storms return next weekend.
We’re also watching the tropics - Hurricane Hanna made landfall in southern Texas Saturday afternoon is now quickly weakening. Another strong tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to become the next named storm as it moves west.
