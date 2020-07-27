Changes come this week! Expect a break in the major heat along with increasing rain chances.
Starting in the 60s to low 70s, expect a clear sky this morning. Throughout the day, the heat holds on with highs reaching the 80s to low/mid-90s. Isolated storms stay possible in the afternoon with a slightly better chance Tuesday.
A higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs dropping back into the 80s, even for the Upstate.
The summer doldrums of 90s and scattered storms return next weekend.
We’re also watching the tropics - another strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic is likely to become the next named storm as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles island chain.
