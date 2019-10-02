Unprecedented heat will linger through Friday, then a cold front will move through to cool us down dramatically! We could break some major records before that happens though.
High temperature records were broken on Wednesday for Asheville and Greenville, and we’re expecting to possibly have the hottest day to EVER occur in October going into Thursday. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 90s for the Upstate and low 90s in the mountains. The all-time October records are sitting at 97 and 90 for the Upstate and mountains respectively.
Friday will be very warm too, but temps should drop a few degrees as a cold front approaches. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
The cold front moves in late Friday, and that will lead to dropping temps this weekend! Highs will go from the 90s to the 60s! A few showers will be possible at times on Saturday, but rain should be isolated and light. Expect mostly cloudy skies through most of the weekend, with highs back in the 70s on Sunday.
Some better rain chances arrive on Monday into Tuesday with another cold front!
