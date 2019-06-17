The final days of official springtime will be marked by heat, humidity and afternoon storm chances. The first day of summer is on Friday.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 60s to lower 70s under a mostly clear sky. Expect a sticky feel to the air, and a calm wind.
The day becomes hot, reaching the mid to upper 80s and touching 90 degrees for a few spots, which is only slightly above normal for this time of year. Afternoon showers and storms will be isolated to spotty from the afternoon into the evening.
A weak front will approach the area on Tuesday which will cause scattered to numerous afternoon showers and storms, and highs holding off into the low 80s in the mountains, and upper 80s in the Upstate.
Wednesday will be back to generally dry conditions outside of an isolated rain chance. Highs once again reach close to 90 degrees with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Another front will move through on Thursday which will re-up our afternoon rain and storm coverage, and continuing the pattern of humidity and highs well into the 80s.
Once that front moves out, a much drier pattern takes over from Friday into the weekend. Highs stretch to about 90 degrees every day, with few and far between pop-up afternoon storms over the weekend.
