Expect hot weather to continue these next few days before storm chances gradually increase next week.
A few brief storms are possible this evening, but the rest of the night will be dry and warm with lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday with decent sun, highs in the lower and middle3 90s and isolated afternoon storms.
We'll see a slight uptick in those afternoon storms on Monday as the heat backs off a little.
Expect spotty to scattered afternoon storms during the middle of the week with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
By the end of the week into next weekend, we'll see scattered to even widespread at times storms during the evening with highs in the 80s.
