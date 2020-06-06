Expect another hot day Sunday before scattered showers and storms return next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s to near 70 with patchy mountain valley fog.
Highs Sunday afternoon will reach near 90 degrees in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains with just the off chance at a late day storm or two.
Monday won't be quite as hot, and a similar chance for a late shower or storm still exists.
As what will then be the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal makes its way inland, scattered showers and a few storms will be present Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will push all of that moisture through and leave us drier and a bit cooler Thursday and Friday.
A weak front will bring isolated showers again next Saturday, but overall conditions look to be dry by then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.