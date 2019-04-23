Wednesday will be another day on the hot side before clouds and eventual rain return by late week.
Lows tonight will be in the 50s to near 60 with a few passing clouds and a light west wind.
Expect highs to reach 87 in the Upstate and 82 in the mountains more than 10 degrees above both places' average highs of 75 and 70.
A few more clouds will build in on Thursday with a stray shower or two possible primarily in the mountains with highs still in the upper 70s and 80s.
Thursday night and Friday will present scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, but doesn't present much (if any) of a severe weather threat.
That will leave us dry and beautiful this weekend with a sunny Saturday and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or two on Sunday.
Sunshine will continue into next Monday, but clouds and perhaps a shower return on Tuesday.
