Wednesday will be another day on the hot side before clouds and eventual rain return by late week. Highs stay well above average through the week and into the weekend.
Expect highs to reach 86 in the Upstate and 84 in the mountains, under a mostly sunny sky today. These temperatures sit more than 10 degrees above both places' average highs of 75 and 70.
A few more clouds will build in on Thursday with a stray shower or two possible primarily in the mountains with highs still in the upper 70s and 80s.
Thursday night and Friday will present scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, but doesn't present much (if any) of a severe weather threat. The rain chance will hold temperatures back into the upper 60s in the mountains and mid-70s in the Upstate.
Dry, beautiful conditions return for the weekend, beautiful this weekend with a sunny Saturday and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or two on Sunday. Highs return to the 70s and near 80 degrees both days.
Sunshine will continue into next Monday, but clouds and perhaps a shower return on Tuesday.
