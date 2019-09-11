Dry and hot weather continues into our Thursday before a few more showers help cool us down by this weekend.
Isolated storms are possible this evening, but for the most part it'll be dry and clear with lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Expect lots of sunshine to produce highs in the lower and middle 90s with a slight chance at an isolated shower or two in the mountains.
Friday will bring spotty to scattered afternoon showers and storms with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
This weekend will bring more clouds than sunshine and isolated afternoon storms with highs backing into the lower and middle 80s.
Those temperatures will continue into early next week as isolated rain chances continue.
An even bigger cooldown is possible by the middle of next week with highs reaching as low as the 70s in some spots.
