Typical hot, humid late-June weather continues into the weekend as the month wraps up. Rain chances will remain at a minimum with just isolated storms possible in the late hours of each afternoon.
Under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky today, temperatures begin in the mid and upper 60s, and reach 90 for the Upstate, and 85 in the mountains. This is pretty much average across most of the region.
Isolated storms could pop up in the mid to late afternoon, but most areas stay dry. The weekend looks nearly identical, though a touch hotter each day reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but storms stay limited.
Next week as June wraps up, the heat cranks into the 93-94 degree range for the Upstate, and hovers in the mid to upper 80s in the mountains. Monday and Tuesday hold on to minimal late day storms, but a few more present themselves for Wednesday and July 4th. Stay mindful of having a place to run inside to dodge a storm for any holiday celebrating!
