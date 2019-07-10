Warm and muggy, with showers and storms developing each afternoon! That’s the story through Saturday, before we see some drier times settle in for Sunday and Monday.
Tonight will be mild and humid with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains. Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching to near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Scattered storms will develop as a cold front approaches.
The front will be settling in closer to our area for Friday, and that will increase our rain chances. Expect more widespread storm activity with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday will bring another round of “repeat” weather, with PM storms and hot and muggy conditions. Sunday and Monday look a bit drier once the front moves out.
All the while a tropical system is expected to dump torrential rain along the gulf coast, especially in Louisiana. What COULD be Hurricane Barry, is expected to make landfall south of Baton Rouge on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.