Over the next several days, warm and muggy conditions dominate the southeast with showers and storms developing each afternoon. Some drier times settle in for Sunday and Monday.
This morning stays humid and warm with temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the area. Expect plenty of cloud cover early, along with a small chacne for a mountain shower.
The day brings a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching to near 90 for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Scattered storms will develop as a cold front approaches, dominating more of the mountains than the Upstate. Isolated storms could be strong.
The front will be settling in closer to our area for Friday, and that will increase our rain chances. Expect more widespread storm activity with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday will bring another round of “repeat” weather, with PM storms and hot and muggy conditions. Sunday and Monday look a bit drier once the front moves out, with highs slightly more comfortably in the 80s for everyone on Monday afternoon.
We continue watching a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, likely to dump torrential rain along areas of Mississippi and Louisianna. The storm, which could become "Barry", is expected to make landfall south of Baton Rouge on Saturday. Our area stays mainly out of range for this system aside from some increased breeziness and muggy air adding to our already sticky pattern.
