Hot and humid weather takes over again in the days ahead, with afternoons quickly reaching back into the 90s as the week comes to a close. PM storm chances will linger each day, though no total washout weather is expected.
Today starts mostly dry in the 60s to low 70s, with a sticky feel in the air. The afternoon brings some scattered storms, but much less widespread wet weather than yesterday. Highs return to the 80s. Heavy downpours are still possible given all the moisture in the atmosphere.
Showers and storms will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs bouncing back into the 80s and 90s as more sunshine breaks through the clouds.
Afternoon showers and storms look to increase toward Saturday but become more isolated on Sunday into early next week. Highs stay near average for mid July, near 90 degrees.
