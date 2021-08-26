Today brings another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but no wash-out weather is expected. It starts dry in the 60s and low 70s, with highs reaching the mid-80s and low 90s. Tonight stays warm with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains with mainly dry conditions.
Looking at Friday into the weekend, a 20-30% chance of afternoon storms linger, but it won't wash away your plans. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The mountains will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.
It appears the same weather pattern will persist into early next week, with hot and humid conditions lasting and occasional rain with more rain and storms arriving by mid-week.
The tropics continue to heat up with a few disturbances to keep an eye on in the Atlantic and in the Caribbean. At least 2 areas have a high chance of becoming named storms over the next 5 days, we'll keep you up to date on the latest, as one could bring us a soaking rain by mid-next week depending on the potential track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.