Watching Fred in the tropics, widespread rain and storms will move into the Carolinas over the weekend and into next week. Ahead of that, expect typical humidity for summer and above-average heat, with limited storms to wrap up the week.
This morning starts in the 60s to mid-70s with generally clear skies, though patchy fog remains possible. It heats up fast, reaching 93 in the Upstate and 88 in the mountains with little wind. It will feel close to 100 degrees at times, and a few isolated storms could develop late in the day. Tonight dries out with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
This weekend, clouds will be more dominant with increasing chances for rain and storms and temperatures in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday. Temperatures cool into the mid-80s Sunday.
Fred in the tropics will likely strengthen and make a Florida landfall this weekend, impacting our region next Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps a part of Wednesday. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is possible, so stay tuned as we watch the storm's track the next several days.
