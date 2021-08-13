Happy Friday! Rain chances continue as we round out the work-week with increasing rain and storm chances due to Fred. Get ready for some soaking rainfall! We break down your forecast below.
Today will be another hot and humid day (slightly above normal for this time of year!) with a high of 93 in the Upstate and 88 in the mountains. Feels like temperatures near 100° at times, so stay cool and hydrated. Expect numerous showers and t-storms starting this afternoon, with a couple strong to severe storms possible. The storms that may go severe would pack a punch with strong winds and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware! Tonight dries out with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
This weekend, clouds will be more dominant with increasing chances for rain and storms as Fred approaches the southeast. Locally this weekend, temperatures will be in the lower 90s, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday. Temperatures cool into the middle 80s Sunday. Lows at night with be in the 60s and 70s.
In the tropics forecast, Fred, will likely strengthen and make a Florida landfall this weekend which will have many impacts to our region next Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps a part of Wednesday. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is possible, so stay tuned as we watch this tropical system over these next few days.
