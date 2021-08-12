Rain chances will increase this week along with the heat sticking around. Expect afternoon storms each day through the weekend. In the tropics, Fred will likely re-strengthen as it moves toward Florida by the weekend. We break down your forecast below.
Today will be another hot and humid day (slightly above normal for this time of year!) with a high of 93 in the Upstate and 88 in the mountains. Feels like temperatures near 100° at times, so stay cool and hydrated. Expect numerous showers and t-storms starting this afternoon, with a couple strong to severe storms possible. The storms that may go severe would pack a punch with strong winds, torrential flooding rain, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware! Lows at night will be in the low 70s, except upper 60s in the mountains.
This patterns sticks around tomorrow, with slightly above normal temperatures and late day showers and t-storms.
This weekend, clouds will be more dominate with increasing chances for storms and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90, with feels like temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Lows at night with be in the 60s and 70s.
Tropical system Fred may make a Florida landfall this weekend which will impact our region next week Monday, Tuesday, and perhaps a part of Wednesday. Heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather is possible, so stay tuned as we watch the storm's track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.