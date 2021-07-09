Today starts with isolated showers and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s, with the afternoon popping up with more widespread rain and storms as tropical moisture lingers. A front nearby will act as a trigger as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. It will FEEL more like 92-97, with the best chance for rain and storms comes from 3-8 PM.
Saturday brings classic July weather, with intense heat nearing 90 in the Upstate and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but have a back-up plan for anything outdoors. Sunday brings similar heat, with an increase in rain potential becoming more widespread.
Next week, high stay near average for July in the 80s area-wide, with partly cloudy skies and a daily chance for pop-up storms in the afternoon.
