Heat and humidity hold strong in the southeast this week, with highs stretching several degrees above average. Mainly dry weather lingers for a day or two, but by midweek rain and storms return.
Today and tomorrow look mainly dry and hot as high pressure builds in. There could be a stray shower or storm but the heat will be the bigger story, with highs in the low to mid-90s for the Upstate with upper 80s in the mountains. With the humidity, temperatures will feel more like upper 90s to 100. Make sure to stay hydrated with water. At night lows will be in the low 70s with mid 60s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances beginning Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. A 40% chance of precipitation is expected each afternoon. With the increasing clouds and rain chances, temperatures cool off a bit.
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s Thursday into the weekend for the Upstate. The mountains will see upper 80s on Wednesday, then low 80s Thursday into the weekend. Lows at night will be near 70 in the mountains with mid 60s in the mountains.
The tropics are quiet for now, but the typically most active part of the season is yet to come as we approach fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.