Our hot and mostly dry pattern continues for another couple more days before muggier and stormier days return later in the week.
This morning starts mostly clear in the 60s across the area, with some isolated patchy fog in western NC. Throughout the day, expect a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 80s to lower 90s. You'll feel a touch more humidity, which may result in brief pop-up rain shower. These would be isolated, and mostly in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue in the 80s to near 90 degrees, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The rain/storm chance stays similarly low, with pop-ups possible each afternoon.
By Thursday through next weekend, we'll be back to scattered to even widespread afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures drop back into the lower and middle 80s, and look to stay that way into next weekend.
