A hot and breezy start to the day leads to a chance for severe storms late in the afternoon and evening, but only spotty storm chances return later in the week, leading to a decent 7 days ahead.
Sunshine early will build into some pop-up clouds as the heat kicks up today. Temperatures start in the upper 60s with some patchy fog, and heat up to 92 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains. Most of the day will be rain-free, but isolated storms that pop up late in the day toward the evening.
With a slight risk of severe weather, some storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.
Tuesday dries up with plenty of sunshine and a couple stray clouds in the mountains, and highs in the middle 80s to 90 degrees.
The heat will back off into the upper 80s mid to late week with spotty afternoon thunderstorms each day, though the severe threat looks relatively low.
We'll gradually build back near 90 by this weekend with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms continuing.
