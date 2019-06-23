We'll have a few garden variety thunderstorms this evening, but more organized storms will move through Monday evening that could become severe.
After this evening's storms, expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the middle 60s to near 70.
Most of the day time Monday will be rain-free, but hot and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s in the mountains and lower and middle 90s in the Upstate.
Monday's storms will arrive in the mountains late in the afternoon/evening and move into the Upstate by later in the evening.
Some storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.
That'll dry things up for Tuesday with just a slight chance at a stray shower in the mountains and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.
The heat will back off into the upper 80s mid to late week with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.
We'll gradually build back near 90 by this weekend with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
