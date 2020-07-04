Expect another hot and muggy Sunday with isolated storms before rain picks up during the middle of next week.
Expect patchy fog and lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Highs Sunday will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with isolated showers and storms firing up in the mountains, with a couple reaching the Upstate.
Shower and storm coverage will pick up slightly on Monday as temperatures back off a little bit.
Scattered to widespread rain and storms will move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday with highs scaling back into the lower and middle 80s.
Things will gradually dry up through the end of the week with lingering showers and storms and highs bouncing back into the 80s and 90s.
That will leave next weekend mostly dry.
